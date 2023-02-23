Manchester teacher saves man in wheelchair from burning van

Manchester EMS called the Illing Middle School teacher's actions her actions averted an almost certain fatal outcome.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A middle school teacher helped save the life of a man in a wheelchair Thursday afternoon in Manchester when she pulled him out of a burning van.

John, who is mobility limited and uses a wheelchair, was driving his van on Main Street when he smelled smoke. According to Manchester EMS, he moved a cupholder on the dash and saw flames.

Stopping on the ramp to Interstate 384 Exit 3, he found himself in a burning vehicle.

Heather Sica Leonard, a teacher at Illing Middle School in Manchester, happened to be driving nearby and saw the car on fire.

"She immediately stopped, approached the burning vehicle and selflessly got John and his wheelchair out of the car and moved him to safety, all at great personal risk to injury," said Manchester EMS in a Facebook post. "Her actions averted an almost certain fatal outcome and prevented anyone from being injured. Well done Heather!'

Officials said the fuel tank ruptured, causing a fuel fire. Some of the fuel entered storm drains, requiring a response from DEEP to assess the damage and coordinate cleanup.

