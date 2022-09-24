Manchester woman hits officer directing traffic with SUV, drives away: Police

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester woman is facing assault charges after hitting a police officer with a car and driving away Friday.

The Manchester police officer was directing traffic in a construction area around South Main and Charter Oak streets when they were struck around 1 p.m. Friday.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

The SUV that struck the officer drove off, and both the car and driver were later found by police.

Kelsi Jenkins, 29, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including evading responsibility, disobeying the signal of an officer, and assault of a police officer.

Jenkins is being held on a $175,000 bond and will appear in court Monday should she remain in custody, police said.

