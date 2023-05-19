4 families displaced after 2-alarm fire in Manchester

The fire broke out early Friday morning on West Street with everyone able to make it out safely.

MANCHESTER, Conn — Four families are displaced after a fire ripped through a residence on West Street in Manchester early Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. According to witnesses, the fire may have started in a bush out in front of the residence; however, an investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway.

Manchester and East Hartford crews battled the flames as the fire escalated to a two-alarm blaze.

According to officials, one firefighter and one resident were taken to the hospital with non-fire-related injuries.

Four families, 14 people, were displaced due to the fire.

West Street is shut down Friday morning while crews continue to clean up, but Hartford Road is back open.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

