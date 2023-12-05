2 Manchester schools closed after shooting threat

The schools are scheduled to reopen Monday, and all students' bags will be searched. There will be an extra police presence at both schools on that day.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester High School and Bentley Academy canceled school on Friday after one of the school principals got an email threat that specifically targeted those schools.

The Manchester High School principal opened an email Friday morning that contained a shooting threat that targeted the school, saying it would happen that day. Both Manchester High and Bentley are in the same building.

School officials decided to cancel school for Friday and notified families around 6:40 a.m., and administrators spent the early morning preventing students and staff from entering both the high school and Bentley.

School officials are expected to announce any changes to planned after-school activities later Friday morning.

All other schools in Manchester remain open.

"We continue to prioritize student and staff safety while also trying to plan for the reality that threats of this nature can come in at any time and, in addition to causing fear and anxiety, are highly disruptive to the education of our students," school Superintendent Matt Geary said in a letter to school families.

Police are currently investigating the source of the threat.

