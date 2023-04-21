NY man's death in Manchester PD custody was of natural causes: Report

Joseph Torrice Jr. was found unresponsive in his Manchester Police Department holding cell on July 10, 2022. He was pronounced dead four days later.

MANCHESTER, Conn — A newly released Inspector General report announced the death of a New York man in Manchester police custody was of natural causes and not due to officers' use of force.

Joseph Torrice Jr., 37, was arrested in Manchester on July 8, 2022. Officers were called to investigate a 911 call in the area of Garden Drive, a condo complex just off Main Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and woman who were heard screaming at each other on the 911 call.

Torrice was placed in custody after some resistance. While some force was used on Torrice, the report stated that the officers used no more force than was necessary to overcome Torrice's resistance.

Torrice was then charged with interfering with police, possessing a controlled substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia. He also had an extraditable warrant out of Dutchess County, New York, for burglary and larceny charges. His last known address was in Dutchess County.

According to the Inspector General's report, while at the police department, Torrice had told EMS he had taken a few backs of heroin and a couple of Xanax that morning.

He also reportedly told EMS that he used heroin and alcohol that day around noon as well.

Torrice was then taken to the hospital, where he was noted to have minor blunt trauma to his head with post-traumatic amnesia and a headache, along with intoxication. The hospital also stated that Torrice had a small bump on the left side of his head.

While at the hospital, Torrice reportedly complained of a mild headache and pain in his left wrist. According to the report, the complaints were "nonspecific."

The report also stated that Torrice did not tell the hospital that he was prescribed suboxone, a drug used to help treat symptoms of withdrawal from opioid abuse.

Two hours after arriving at the hospital, Torrice was discharged after being diagnosed with a mild concussion after an X-ray found no fractures in his wrist.

Two days later, on July 10, a detective on duty noticed that Torrice was lying on the floor with his head between his bench and the toilet inside his holding cell.

The detective went to the cell to check on Torrice and noticed that Torrice was not moving despite trying to get his attention.

Officers pulled Torrice out of his cell and began giving him CPR.

Paramedics then rushed Torrice to Hartford Hospital. Four days later, after doctors performed medical tests, Torrice was pronounced dead.

Doctors believed that Torrice had suffered cardiac arrest in his holding cell due to withdrawal from his long-term drug use. The cardiac arrest resulted in a lack of oxygen to his brain, resulting in death.

The Inspector General's report stated that Torrice's death was not due to the officers' use of force while taking him into custody. It said that the office would not take any further action against Manchester police.

