Manchester police searching for missing juvenile

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A 14-year-old boy is missing from Manchester and police are asking the public for assistance in finding him.

Manchester police said Jowell Santiago was reported missing on the evening of March 7. Jowell has previously run away from his home in Manchester and is believed to be in Hartford.

As of Friday, investigators learned he contacted family members yesterday and it was reported he made suicidal statements.

Jowell is a black male, 5’ 9” tall, weighing 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black/red/white winter coat. According to the family, Jowell requires daily medication which he has not been taking since going missing.

Investigators and family are asking that anyone with information contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

