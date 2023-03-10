Manchester police locate teen reported missing

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A 14-year-old boy has been found after he was missing from Manchester for several days, according to police.
Manchester police said the teen was reported missing on the evening of March 7. He had previously run away from his home in Manchester, police said.
As of Friday, investigators learned he contacted family members Thursday. Police announced Saturday morning the missing teen was located. The Silver Alert put out for the missing teen is now canceled.
