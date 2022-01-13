Manchester middle school closed Friday due to COVID staffing shortage

Manchester Public Schools said that Illing Middle School will be closed, but the rest of the schools in the district will remain open.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — One school in Manchester will be closed Friday due to a COVID-related staffing shortage.

In an announcement to the Manchester Public Schools community Thursday evening, school officials said that Illing Middle School will be closed, but all of the other schools in the district will be open.

"The decision to close Illing for a day and on such short notice was an extremely difficult one, as we know that this is an inconvenience for families. We also know that having students in school is in their best interest but we do not have enough staff available tomorrow to ensure the health and safety of everyone, leaving us with no alternative," said Superintendent of Schools Matt Geary.

Manchester schools are scheduled to have 181 days of school, one day more than the state's minimum requirement. Officials will make plans to make up Friday's missed school day later in the school year.

Just on Thursday, there were 50 COVID cases confirmed within the Manchester school district, including a dozen of them at Illing.

