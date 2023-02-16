Manchester police tell residents to stay inside after serious stabbing

One person was stabbed and the suspect fled the scene and police are searching the area.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police are telling residents to stay inside as they search for a suspect who left a stabbing victim with serious injuries.

Police notified residents in the area of 67 Oakland Street that one person had been seriously wounded after 8 p.m. in the stabbing and the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a ski mask and a hoodie was still at large.

Police are searching the area using K9 officers. The stabbing happened in the north end of town, across from Manchester Mazda.

Anyone with home security cameras is asked to contact police at 860-645-5500.

