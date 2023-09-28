Manchester student referred to diversion program following disturbing firearm message

Preliminary investigation revealed that the message was posted in a Snapchat group chat involving students in the school.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester student was referred to a diversion program after a disturbing message involving guns was found on a Snapchat group message, according to police.

The message was brought to the attention of school administrators at Saint Bridget School on Wednesday morning to which police responded.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the message was posted in a Snapchat group chat involving students in the school. Police took steps to identify students within the group chat.

Officers conducted interviews with each student in the group chat and spoke to their parent or guardian. Police said that all students denied any involvement in posting the disturbing message, but detectives were able to determine where the message came from.

Detectives returned to speak with a student who was part of the group chat and after questioning, the student admitted to sending the message, according to police.

Police said they decided a diversion program was appropriate. School administrators also agreed to the course of action.

The Manchester Police Department will continue to monitor the situation closely.

