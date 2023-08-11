Minivan crashes through vacant building: Manchester police

The minivan drove into the front of the building, through the empty interior, and then back outside through a concrete wall.

MANCHESTER, Conn — A teenager learning how to drive crashed a minivan he was driving through a vacant plaza building on Spencer Street in Manchester on Friday, according to police.

Police were called to 205 Spencer St. for a report of a motor vehicle in the building. Police found a 2000 Ford Windstar had driven into the front of an unoccupied unit of the building, went through the empty interior, and went through a concrete wall to come to a stop outside the back of the building.

The 16-year-old boy driving and a 73-year-old man in the passenger seat, both of East Hartford, got minor injuries, police said.

The teen was learning how to drive and lost control of the minivan, according to police.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS, the Fire Marshal's Office, the Town of Manchester building Dept., and Eversource also responded to the scene to assess the building.

It is not clear if the neighboring businesses' operations will be affected.

FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.