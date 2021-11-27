New Britain man allegedly shoots woman in the hand, leads officers on a chase: Manchester PD

Police said the man led police on a chase when they tried to approach his car.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A New Britain man is facing several charges after Manchester police said he shot the mother of his son in the hand and fled the scene, leading police on a chase.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, a woman had walked into the lobby of the Manchester Police Department with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said.

The victim stated she was injured during a fight with her son's father, 63-year-old William Ramos Sr., inside of her home. The woman was taken to Hartford Hospital where she underwent treatment.

When officers arrived at her home, they found that Ramos had fled the scene.

As investigators were working to try and find Ramos, they learned he may have returned to the home. Around 2 a.m., officers converged on the area and found a gray Subaru Outback, which matched Ramos's vehicle description.

The Outback was parked near the scene and when officers approached, it sped off. In the process of driving away, Ramos rammed into a parked vehicle and a police cruiser.

Ramos then led police on a chase down Main Street and police relayed information about Ramos to neighboring departments.

Six minutes later, Ramos was seen by state police driving west on I-84. Ramos then crashed near exit 39A - Route 9. Ramos then jumped out of his car and ran into a wooded area nearby.

With the help of a state police K-9 unit, Ramos was found and taken into custody. He was taken to UConn John Dempsey Hospital for treatment of the injuries he received during the fight with the woman earlier in the evening.

Ramos was charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree threatening, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Ramos was held on a $500,000 bond and is set to appear in court Monday.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

