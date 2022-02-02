Pedestrian struck by a car in Manchester on New State Road

Manchester Police said the victim was taken to Hartford Hospital.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening on New State Road.

The incident prompted road closures and drivers took detours.

Hilliard Street and New State Road were closed off for several hours for the investigation.

The Reconstruction Team was also on scene taking pictures, flying a drone and collecting evidence.

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to Hartford Hospital and the driver stayed on scene.

The pedestrian's clothes and sneakers were on the ground and was later collected as evidence.

FOX61 also captured video of a silver Toyota sedan being towed away at a nearby apartment complex, but police have not yet confirmed if that was the car involved in the incident.

The scene began to wrap up shortly before 9 p.m. and the area was reopened.

Manchester Police said additional details will be released later Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

