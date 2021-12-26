Police investigate 'disturbance' at Manchester movie theater

Theater staff called police to the scene for a "disturbance caused by a large number of teens," police said.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police are investigating a disturbance at the Cinemark Theatre on Redstone Road on Sunday evening.

Theater staff called police to the scene for a "disturbance caused by a large number of teens," police said. Multiple police units from surrounding communities responded to the scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

There is no longer an active situation but police remain on scene, officials said.

A police officer outside the building was telling patrons that the movie theater was closed. Tickets for late-night movie showings are no longer available for Sunday evening, according to the theater's website.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details on the disturbance have been confirmed at this time.

FOX61 has reached out to Cinemark for comment.

