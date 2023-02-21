Shots fired near apartment complex on Manchester - South Windsor town line

Police are asking residents to stay inside.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police in South Windsor and Manchester are investigating a report of shots fired near the Pavilions Apartments on the town line Tuesday evening, and are asking people to stay inside.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m.

The apartment complex is adjacent to the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

Police said they have cleared the area.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.