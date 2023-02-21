Shots fired near apartment complex on Manchester - South Windsor town line

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police in South Windsor and Manchester are investigating a report of shots fired near the Pavilions Apartments on the town line Tuesday evening, and are asking people to stay inside.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m.
The apartment complex is adjacent to the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.
Police said they have cleared the area.
This is a developing story.
