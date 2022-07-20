State investigating death of NY man in Manchester holding cell

The 37-year-old man was found unresponsive last Sunday and died a week later.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the death of a New York man who was found unresponsive in a police holding cell last week and died Monday.

Joseph Torrice, 37, of New York, was arrested in Manchester on July 8. Officers were called to investigate an open 911 call in the area of Garden Drive, a condo complex just off Main Street.

Officers located a man and woman who were heard screaming at each other on the open 911 line. Torrice was charged with Interfering with Police, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He also had an extraditable warrant out of Dutchess County, New York for charges of Burglary and Larceny. Torrice’s last known residence was in Dutchess County.

On Sunday, officials said Torrice suffered a medical episode in the holding cell. Torrice was taken to Hartford Hospital and was being treated in the ICU until his death on Monday.

Video from the holding cell shows Torrice alone, lying down and covered by a blanket. At 5:39 p.m., his legs straighten out and a moment later he falls off the bench and can be seen lying between the bench and the toilet / sink unit in the cell. He continues to make movements on the floor and the blanket comes off him. About 10 minutes later, an officer is seen entering the cell. He grabs the blanket Torrice is lying on and drags him out of the cell and out of camera range.

In addition to the Office of the Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating and an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.