Stolen truck plows into Manchester Honda building: Police

MANCHESTER, Conn — Crews are picking up the pieces of damage done to a building at the Manchester Honda dealership after a stolen truck was "intentionally" driven into it to steal inventory, according to police.

Manchester police were called to the Manchester Honda dealership on 30 Adams St. around 4:48 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a truck that was driven into a building.

Motorcycles and generators were taken from the Manchester Honda KTM building and loaded onto another truck, and the suspect or suspects involved then left the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police found out that the truck that hit the building was stolen out of Newington.

Manchester Honda KTM motorcycle dealer is closed Tuesday and said it hopes to reopen Wednesday. It is unclear if the Honda dealership and auto shop's business hours are affected.

This is an active investigation.

