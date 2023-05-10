Man charged for allegedly following 11-year-old girl around in Manchester

Police said the girl was forced to ask for help in a nearby Dunkin Donuts on Wednesday.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — A man has been arrested after allegedly following an 11-year-old girl in Manchester, forcing her to ask for help in a nearby Dunkin Donuts on Wednesday. On Thursday he appeared in court.

Manchester police said they responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 244 Center Street just before 2:00 p.m. on a suspicious person complaint.

A staff member at Dunkin Donuts reported that an 11-year-old female came in and said she was being followed by an unknown male.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Israel Santiago-Ortiz, 36, of Manchester, near Center Street and New Street.

Investigators found that the girl was followed by the suspect as she walked eastbound on Center Street from the area of Center Street and Cooper Street.

Santiago-Ortiz began offering the girl gum and continued to follow her even after she crossed the street.

At one point, the suspect asked the girl if he could take her to buy clothes, and the victim went into the Dunkin Donuts to get away from him and get help.

Based on the investigation, Santiago-Ortiz was taken into custody and has been charged with the following:

Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree

Risk of Injury to a Minor

In addition to these charges, it was determined that Santiago-Ortiz also had two warrants for his arrest.

These warrants were served, and he was further charged with Failure to Appear in the First Degree and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree.

He is currently being held on bonds totaling $31,000.

