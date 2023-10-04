Manchester police arrest suspect in alleged robbery, sexual assault of a woman

The incident happened while the woman was walking on a hiking trail near Charter Oak Park.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — A man is in custody following the alleged robbery and sexual assault of a 65-year-old woman at a Manchester walking trail on Wednesday.

Manchester police said officers responded to a report of a robbery and sexual assault on the hiking trail near Charter Oak Park.

A woman was walking on the trail when she was thrown to the ground by the suspect. The suspect groped her, physically assaulted her, and briefly took her purse and cell phone before the victim fought him off and got the phone and purse back.

The woman was able to take a photograph of the suspect before he fled, and officers immediately set up a perimeter in the Charter Oak Park / Sycamore Lane area to begin a search.

The suspect, later identified as Daquan Clark-Blue, 30, was found at a residence on Charter Oak Street, a short distance from the scene of the assault. Clark-Blue was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say they found clothing matching the clothing he was wearing in the photograph taken by the victim at the residence.

The victim was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital where she was treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

Daquan Clark-Blue faces charges, including:

Assault in the Third Degree

Assault in the Third Degree of an Elderly Person

Criminal Attempt / Aggravated Sexual Assault in the First Degree

Sexual Assault in the Third Degree

Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree

Strangulation in the Third Degree

Threatening in the First Degree

Larceny in the Second Degree

Robbery in the First Degree

Clark-Blue is currently being held on a $500,000 bond and will appear at the Superior Court in Manchester on Thursday should he remain in custody.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.