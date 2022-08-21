Suspect in Manchester mall shooting in custody after turning himself in

The Windsor man turned himself into police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The video for this story is from Friday.

Police have arrested a suspect in Friday's shooting of a security guard at the Macy's store at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

Richard LaPlante, a.k.a. “Rico”, 30, of Windsor, turned himself into police Saturday night. Police said LaPlante was identified as the suspect in the shooting which happened Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim remains hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

LaPlante was charged with Criminal Attempt / Murder, Assault in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree. Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

LaPlante is currently being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator Detective Claire Hearn at (860) 645-5549 or the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.