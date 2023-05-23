Police, SWAT team in hours-long stand off in Manchester

Verplanck Elementary was put into a secure mode and delayed the release of some students due to the incident.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police and a SWAT team have responded to the scene at a house in Manchester and are in an hours-long standoff on Tuesday evening.

The incident is on the 100 block of Olcott St. and police have Olcott blocked off between Love Lane and Falknor Drive since just after 11 a.m.

It was not immediately clear why police were called to the residence.

Verplanck Elementary was put into a secure mode and delayed the release of some students due to the incident. Students were released just after 3 p.m.

Residents are asked to remain clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

