16-year-old arrested with gun at Manchester High

Manchester Police said the 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a serious assault that happened Friday.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A teen was arrested Monday for carrying a gun on the grounds of Manchester High School.

Manchester Police said the 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a serious assault that happened Friday.

Police said the assault took place Friday around 8 p.m. An investigation lead to the teen being charged with Assault in the First Degree. Police found the teen Monday in the parking lot of Manchester High School near Brookfield Street. Officers said when they approached him, he began to resist. After the teen was secured, they found a loaded Glock 26 9mm firearm on him. A check of the serial number on the firearm showed that it was listed as stolen out of Georgia in June of 2022.

The juvenile was charged with Assault in the First Degree related to the assault that occurred on January 27, 2023. He was transported to Hartford Juvenile Detention pending a court appearance.

Based on Monday’s incident, he has additionally been charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Possession of Weapon on School Grounds, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, and other charges.

School officials said there will be an added police presence at school for the remainder of the week.

"I know that this information is very scary for students, staff, parents, and families and that there is nothing that can be said that will make it less scary," said Matt Geary, Superintendent of Schools. "As a parent, I send my kids to our schools expecting them to be safe while they learn - not to have to worry about their safety. This kind of information provokes feelings of worry and concern and I want you to know that we are working with police and community agencies to address these issues in a variety of ways."

Geary said there has been an "uptick" of fights at Illing Middle School and the high school. The administration, according to Geary, will "continue to respond to these issues with consequences for the students involved and additional incidences of fighting will not be tolerated."

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.