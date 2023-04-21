Multiple lanes om I-84 in Manchester closed after tractor-trailer overturn

The incident occurred between Exits 60 and 61 on the Westbound lanes.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A tractor-trailer overturn has closed four lanes of traffic on I-84 Westbound in Manchester on Friday night.

The CT Department of Transportation said the incident happened between Exits 60 and 61.

Camera footage on the highways shows part of the truck hanging over the highway barrier onto grass, where first responders have been seen walking around the scene.

There is no word on when the scene will clear and when those lanes will be open again to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

