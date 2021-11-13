Driver killed in crash on I-84 East off-ramp in Manchester

Police said the truck continued down the I-84 off-ramp, through the Buckland St. intersection, and into a concrete retaining wall.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police are investigating a deadly crash at the end of the Interstate-84 east Exit 62 off-ramp Friday afternoon.

Police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Buckland Street and I-84 East HOV lane off-ramp at around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries, officials said.

Police found a pick-up truck that crashed into a retaining wall that had resulted in life-threatening injuries to the man driving the truck.

Emergency medical care was given to the victim at the scene, police said, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police said that the pick-up truck was also involved in a minor collision with a vehicle while driving on the ramp. There were no injuries to the occupants in the other vehicle.

According to police, after the initial crash, the truck continued down the ramp, through the Buckland Street intersection, and into the concrete retaining wall.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Ofc. Jonathan Sargolini at 860-643-3342.

