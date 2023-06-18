2 in custody after stabbing at Manchester brewery

The victim was seen trying to break up a fight between the two suspects and an Uber driver.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — One man is recovering from being stabbed and two men are in custody after the victim tried to break up a fight between the suspects and an Uber driver early Sunday, according to police.

Police said they were called to Elicit Brewing around 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old Ellington man who had a serious cut on his left forearm. He had been taken inside by the staff in order to control the bleeding.

Responding officers applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding and the victim told police that an Uber had been called for him and there had been a fight. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he underwent surgery, said police.

Witnesses told police there had been a fight between two men and the Uber driver. Following the fight, the Uber driver had left the scene. Police said the men who involved in the fight were identified by staff at the brewery.

On of the suspects laid down on the ground when he was told to by police. The other got into a vehicle and refused to get out, struggling with police until they used a Taser to control him.

Yishay Brooks, 26, of Windsor, and Malik Simmons, 26 of Vernon, were both charged with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree, and Interfering with Police. More charges are expected.

They are currently being on a $25,000 bond each and will appear in court on Tuesday.

The victim was released from the hospital.

The investigation into this incident is on-going and anyone with information should contact Detective Jeremy Curtis at (860) 643-3302.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

