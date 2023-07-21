Vehicle crashes into jewelry store in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A jewelry store in Manchester is cleaning up Friday morning after a vehicle apparently crashed into its building.
Details about the incident have not been made available, however, photos from outside Bray Jewelers on Main Street showed police tape as a crew was inside clearing some of the debris.
Unclear if any injuries were reported.
The vehicle, which had been removed by the time a FOX61 News crew arrived at the scene, left a gaping hole in the building.
Bray Jewelers is a family-owned store that has been in business for more than 100 years.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.