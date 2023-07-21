Vehicle crashes into jewelry store in Manchester

Bray Jewelers is a family-owned store that has been in business for more than 100 years.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A jewelry store in Manchester is cleaning up Friday morning after a vehicle apparently crashed into its building.

Details about the incident have not been made available, however, photos from outside Bray Jewelers on Main Street showed police tape as a crew was inside clearing some of the debris.

Unclear if any injuries were reported.

The vehicle, which had been removed by the time a FOX61 News crew arrived at the scene, left a gaping hole in the building.

Bray Jewelers is a family-owned store that has been in business for more than 100 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

