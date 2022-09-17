Woman stabbed in Popeye's parking lot, suspect arrested: Manchester police

The suspect had stabbed the victim while standing outside of the vehicle she was in, police determined.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Manchester on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Popeye's on 199 Spencer Street around 3 p.m., initially for a report of a domestic dispute that was upgraded to a stabbing.

Responding officers found a 41-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat of a car, bleeding from the right side of her abdomen. She was taken to Hartford Hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

The suspect had stabbed the victim while standing outside of the vehicle she was in, police determined.

The suspect ran off, and a K9 was deployed to find him. The K9 had led officers to a wooded area north of Pascal Lane, where Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, of East Hartford was found hiding.

Colon-Ortiz was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault, threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is set to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

