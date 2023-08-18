Wrong-way driver arrested in Manchester

Police said the suspect was stopped on I-384 near Exit 4.

MANCHESTER, Conn — State Police arrested a man early Friday who they said was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-384.

Police arrested Bonifilio Ortiz-Perez, 21, and he was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, reckless driving, operating under the influence, operating without a license, drinking while driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and reckless endangerment. He was held on $10,000 bond.

Shortly after midnight, troopers were dispatched to I-384 eastbound in Manchester for a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way. Troopers saw a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound travel lanes in the area of exit 4 and were able to stop the vehicle and said Ortiz-Perez failed a field sobriety test.

The state is taking steps to reduce wrong-way drivers entering the highway by making it more apparent on highway entrances and exits if the driver is headed the wrong way.

