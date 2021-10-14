x
Hartford County

CT woman reported missing after last heard from in Washington D.C.

Family members last heard from her when she was in Washington D.C. on Sept. 25.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — South Windsor police are looking for a woman who was last heard from in Washington D.C., according to her family. 

Police said 46-year-old Lameisha Sherman had previous addresses in South Windsor and Middletown. She left the state, heading for North Carolina in August. From there, police said she then traveled to Washington D.C. 

According to police, Sherman was in contact via text with her family until Sept. 25. Since then, she has not been heard from. 

Police said Sherman has undiagnosed paranoia and sometimes does not cooperate with providing police with her information. 

Officials ask if you know of Sherman's whereabouts to call them at 860-644-2551.

