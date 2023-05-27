Money, guns stolen during Newington gun store burglary

Police said they entered the building and found that the suspect had left prior to them getting there.

NEWINGTON, Conn — Money and several guns were stolen from a Newington gun store on Saturday morning.

Newington police said at 7:40 a.m., they received a report from an employee of Hoffman Gun Center at 2686 Berlin Turnpike reporting a burglary. Officers responded to the scene and secured the area. The initial investigation led to information that the suspect(s) could still be inside the store.

The Newington Police Department Emergency Response Team was activated and arrived on the scene. They entered the building and found that the suspect had left prior to police arrival.

The investigation showed that several guns and money were stolen during the burglary. Newington detectives are currently on the scene investigating investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to call the Newington Police Department.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.