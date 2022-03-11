Mount Southington sees record business this ski season

This season there were no COVID-19 restrictions in place so guests were allowed inside the buildings for food and drinks. Bands also were welcomed back.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The skiing season is coming to a close, but business this year was at an all-time high at Mount Southington Ski Area. The local ski, snowboarding and tubing slopes set multiple business records this year after having some hard times in previous seasons because of the pandemic.

"The past couple of years, season-pass sales have been okay, but this year I feel like we’ve had a resurgence of some people getting into the sport," said Brian McCloskey, the guest services and marketing manager for Mount Southington. "People tried it out last year and loved it and decided that they wanted to invest for the whole season this year, so we had record season- pass sales this year."

McCloskey said their multi-week ski programs sold out in record time as well, along with skiing lessons on weekends.

This season there were no COVID-19 restrictions in place so guests were allowed inside the buildings for food and drinks. Bands also were welcomed back to play at the ski area.

Mount Southington tries to keep the ski season going as late into March as possible, but it gets tricky with the fluctuating temperatures.

Guests hitting the slopes said they think there's still time left in this season.

"This is my first time at Mount Southington, I’m here for a coaching clinic. I’m excited because there’s actually a lot of snow out there, it looks like they made a lot of snow this year despite the warm weather, it’s looking pretty good," said Jon Weintraub from Massachusetts.

Mount Southington holds camps for children in the summer and hosts weddings in the off-season. The business plans to expand when the snow is gone and build more areas for parents and spectators to watch those skiing next winter.

The planning is already underway for the next ski season so the business can see even more success than they saw this year.

