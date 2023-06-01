Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles

After going a mile and a half, the BMW "plowed through" several cars on Park Street near Parkville Market, before the suspects got out of the car and ran off.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Park Street in Hartford has reopened after a police chase resulted in a stolen car plowing through multiple cars to get away, according to West Hartford police.

On Friday morning around 8:40 a.m., a West Hartford police officer saw a BMW that was carjacked at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area the day before. The BMW was near the Dunkin' Donuts on New Park Avenue.

Witnesses told FOX61 the officer started to chase the car, which had two suspects inside.

The BMW sped through an intersection, nearly hitting a school bus, according to witnesses. The witnesses noted that officers chasing the BMW stopped and were careful to get through the intersection safely.

After going a mile and a half, the BMW "plowed through" several cars on Park Street near Parkville Market. A witness told FOX61 the suspect seemed to just be pushing people out of the way.

The suspects then jumped out of the car and ran up the hill through the park, according to witnesses.

One of the suspects was caught near Hamilton and Brookfield streets, but the other one is still on the run, according to police.

The apprehended suspect has been identified as Jadin Roberts, 18, of Hartford, who was charged with larceny, criminal trover, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police and assault on police.

Park Street was closed in multiple spots between Bartholomew Avenue to Zion Street due to so many cars being hit by the suspect. The areas have since reopened.

Hartford police confirmed the carjacking suspects and the stolen car are connected to a robbery and carjacking outside a UConn apartment complex on Thursday.

