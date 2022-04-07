New Britain hosts Great American Boom firework show

The drive-through-style event featured a DJ, food trucks, and the main event: fireworks.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Families flocked to Willow Brook Park Monday night for New Britain's Great American Boom firework show.



"Since the pandemic hit, this is the first time we got out to try this,” Mario Vasquez from New Britain said.



The drive-through-style event featured a DJ, food trucks, and the main event: fireworks.



"It feels great! Good vibe. We came in here smoothly and we just want to enjoy the fireworks,” said Maria Cortez from Bristol.



When COVID-19 hit, people had to stay in their cars, but this year, visitors could set up for a tailgate.

Cars lined South Main Street to get into the park; the lot sold out for the show.



"It's perfect weather for this event. It's not too hot, it's not too cool,” Penny Clark from New Britain said. “Out here to have a good time tonight."

New Britain Parks and Rec Department said there are more than one thousand shells to fill the night sky.



This is the 30th annual Great American Boom.

