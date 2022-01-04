New Britain man charged in Southington armed robbery: police

Police said the man pointed a gun at the Southignton resident and demanded he get out of his vehicle.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A New Britain man is facing several charges after Southington police said he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint in September.

The incident happened September 2 when Southington officers were called to a home on Kensington Road on the report of a vehicle stolen at gunpoint.

When officers got to the scene, they found a Pontiac Grand Prix parked next to the front door of the home. They learned the car had also been stolen at gunpoint in New Britain earlier that morning.

The Southington resident told police that while he was stopped in his car, the Pontiac drove out of his neighbor's driveway, and parked in front of his own car. The suspect then left the Pontiac, holding a gun at the Southington man.

The suspect also allegedly stole $76 in cash from the man's wallet and instructed him to wait ten minutes before calling the police. The suspect then fled the area onto East Street.

Police were able to find the Southington man's car a short time later but the suspect then drove off. The stolen car was later found in New Britain.

Southington investigators were able to identify 24-year-old Christian Velez of New Britain as a suspect. Police said Velez had a "long history" of burglaries, larcenies, and other criminal mischief convictions.

Velez was arrested while appearing in New Britain Court on December 29.

He was charged with first-degree threatening, first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, first-degree robbery, and robbery of an occupied motor vehicle.

Velez was held on a $750,000 bond for a same-day arraignment.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.