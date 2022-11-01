2-alarm fire at unoccupied building in New Britain

The building on the 200 block of Clark Street is unoccupied, the Fire Chief told FOX61.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Firefighters in New Britain are battling a 2-alarm fire on Clark Street Tuesday evening.

The building on the 200 block of Clark Street is unoccupied, the Fire Chief Raul Ortiz told FOX61.

Smoke and flames were visible for a great distance. Firefighters are currently working to bring down the blaze with exterior attacks at this time.

Temperatures are in the single digits Tuesday evening, which doesn't make efforts at the scene any easier.

