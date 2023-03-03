CCSU community pays tribute to student who passed away

Students like Maxson Pierre Luis said even if they didn’t know her, they want to pay tribute.



“If someone dies, you have to respect their death; it’s a sad situation. It’s only right you respect it and take the time to honor them and just bow your head,” Luis said.



Luis said Redman’s death hit home for him because his friend and fellow student also passed away earlier this year.



“I witnessed that situation already with my friend that died earlier this year,” Luis said. “I know it’s a sad situation, and I can’t really do nothing about it or control it. You just got to pray and move on.”



Campus leaders say Redman was a huge asset to her program and would have done great things in her field.



“Her professor had some profound words," said Latina. "Biochemistry is difficult, she was a smart student and by all accounts just really engaged so it really is a tragedy."



There are counselors available for any student who may want professional help working through this tragic situation. Campus leaders said they also have a wellness team on standby for as long as anyone needs it.