CCSU community pays tribute to student who passed away

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — The Central Connecticut State University campus community honored the life of a student who passed away this week.
Campus leaders said it had been a tough week for CCSU after Saradina "Sara" Redman was found unconscious in her dorm room on Sunday. Later, she was pronounced dead.
CCSU Spokesperson Jody Latina said that the school community is trying to bring closure to the campus the best way they know how.
“Her teachers and her fellow students were shocked to find this out and we want to honor her today,” Latina said.
Redman was a 21-year-old senior student from Burlington who was studying biochemistry, specifically biomolecular sciences.
Students like Maxson Pierre Luis said even if they didn’t know her, they want to pay tribute.
“If someone dies, you have to respect their death; it’s a sad situation. It’s only right you respect it and take the time to honor them and just bow your head,” Luis said.
Luis said Redman’s death hit home for him because his friend and fellow student also passed away earlier this year.
“I witnessed that situation already with my friend that died earlier this year,” Luis said. “I know it’s a sad situation, and I can’t really do nothing about it or control it. You just got to pray and move on.”
Campus leaders say Redman was a huge asset to her program and would have done great things in her field.
“Her professor had some profound words," said Latina. "Biochemistry is difficult, she was a smart student and by all accounts just really engaged so it really is a tragedy."
There are counselors available for any student who may want professional help working through this tragic situation. Campus leaders said they also have a wellness team on standby for as long as anyone needs it.
Brooke Griffin is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at bgriffin@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
