Possible food poisoning incident investigated at CCSU

The Hilltop Café is temporarily closed while health officials try to isolate the potential cause.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Central Connecticut State University officials are investigating a possible food poisoning at one of its campus dining facilities.

Officials said the university Environmental Health & Safety Department is working with the New Britain Department of Public Health and food service provider Sodexo to investigate potential food poisoning at The Hilltop Café.

The cafe is temporarily closed while health officials try to isolate the potential cause. The other cafeterias are open. The cafe is located in the eastern part of the campus, between the football field and the recreation center.

School officials said students can get services for any symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, and stomach upset at the Student Wellness Center. Students can be seen by university health services professionals at no charge for office visits.

Contact information for general inquiries: (860) 832-1925 sws@ccsu.edu Appointment line: (860) 832-1926

There are also some CDC resources on the health topic that may help affected students at https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/symptoms.html

