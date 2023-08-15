Danbury man arrested in death of CCSU student: Officials

Saradina Redman, 21, from Indonesia, was killed in February.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — A Danbury man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Central Connecticut State University student in February, officials announced Tuesday.

Saradina Redman, 21, was found unresponsive in her dorm room on February 26. The bio-molecular science major from Indonesia was given life-saving measures by emergency personnel, but later died at the hospital.

After a five-month criminal investigation by CCSU’s Detective Bureau, authorities have charged Brandon Maynard, 22, of Danbury, with manslaughter in the second degree and sale of narcotics.

Last Wednesday, Maynard was apprehended in Danbury and held on a $150,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at New Britain Superior Court.

CCSU President Zulma Toro once again expresses her condolences to the Redman family for their loss and extends her gratitude to the dedicated staff of the university police department for pursuing this case.

The university community continues to offer counseling to anyone who needs or wants professional guidance. The phone number to call is (860) 832-1926.

