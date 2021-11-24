Firefighter, resident taken to hospital following New Britain house fire

Officials said the firefighter is expected to be okay. The resident inside the home was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A firefighter and the resident of a home that caught fire in New Britain early Wednesday morning are recovering after they were sent to the hospital.

Officials said the fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. at home on Stanwood Circle and when the first crews arrived, they found heavy fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Peter Towey said it's believed the fire may have started outside of the house and had spread to the structure.

According to officials, a mother and son lived at the house but only the mother was home at the time. She was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Towey said fire crews had to mount an aggressive fire attack to douse the flames.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure following smoke inhalation. He's expected to be okay, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

