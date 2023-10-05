Man charged in 2017 cold case murder in New Britain

Gabriel “Bebo” Pereira was killed at a birthday party, where police found him on the front porch of a house surrounded by family.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above aired in 2021

A man has been charged in connection to the 2017 murder of Gabriel “Bebo” Pereira in New Britain which had remained a cold case for years.

Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin today announced the arrest of Jamell Evans, 30, of New Britain, in connection with the fatal shooting following a joint investigation by multiple agencies.

According to court records, New Britain Police received several reports of shots fired at 396 Park Street at 9:06 p.m. on August 1, 2017. Responding officers determined that Pereira, 32, was attending a birthday party at that location and had stepped outside when he was shot in the head.

Police found Pereira lying on the ground near the front porch surrounded by family who were attempting to render aid. Emergency officials transported Pereira to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities arrested Evans and charged him with Murder.

Evans is currently incarcerated at Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield on unrelated criminal charges.

Evans was arraigned today in New Britain Superior Court and a $3 million bond was set.

At this time, the charges are merely accusations, and Evans is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Evans is the second defendant charged in connection with Mr. Pereira’s murder. Last month, Michael Coleman, 30, of Middletown, was charged with Murder.

Coleman was arraigned on September 22 in New Britain Superior Court and a $5 million bond was set.

"The Cold Case Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney never quits," Griffin said. "This second arrest shows investigators’ dedication to ensuring that all parties responsible for the senseless murder of Mr. Pereira are brought to justice."

