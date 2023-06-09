Car crashes into CT Transit Bus causing multiple injuries in New Britain

The lone driver of the car received treatment on the scene and was immediately taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — A car colliding with a CT Transit Bus caused multiple injuries in New Britain on Friday evening, officials said.

New Britain officials said patrols responded to the intersection of Farmington Ave & Sidoti Drive for a vehicle that crossed the roadway and collided with a CT Transit bus.

The lone driver of the car received treatment on the scene and was immediately taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Occupants of the bus reported other minor injuries.

New Britain Police Department Traffic responded to oversee the investigation that is still ongoing.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.