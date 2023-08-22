Man sentenced to 6 months in jail for 2019 animal abuse case

The man owned a dog named Socks that he wound up giving up to a shelter. While at the shelter, it was learned Socks had injuries consistent with abuse.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A man charged with animal cruelty will spend six months in jail after pleading guilty.

Christopher Vantull was arrested in 2019 by New Britain police and was charged with abusing his dog.

The case began on April 12, 2019, when police were called to a home on Bassett Street on the report of a "verbal domestic argument."

Police said at the time that the dispute involved Vantull, who was the owner of a pitbull named Socks, and another tenant of the residence.

According to officials, the other tenant was upset that Vantull was allowing the dog to use the bathroom inside the home. No action was taken at the time, police said; however, officers at the scene did note that Socks cowered when the owner came near it.

Two days later, a New Britain Animal Control Officer followed up on the case and learned that Vantull wound up giving Socks to a rescue group in New Haven.

When the animal control officer contacted the rescue group, they were told that Socks was turned over with "some visible injuries," police said. The rescue group was concerned for the dog's well-being and made an appointment with a veterinarian.

The vet later concluded that Socks had multiple fractures consistent with blunt force trauma, according to police.

Officials said Vantull told the animal control officer that he did strike the dog once on accident and another time when he "disciplined the animal."

New Britain officials said that two separate vets confirmed the injuries to be consistent with abuse.

Vantull was ultimately charged with cruelty to animals.

On Aug. 18, 2023, he was formally sentenced after pleading guilty to the charge to six months in prison followed by three years probation.

