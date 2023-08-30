New Britain man dies in police custody, Inspector General investigating

New Britain police were called to a home on Columbia St. Monday morning for a report of a "male acting suspiciously - possibly under the influence of narcotics."

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General is investigating after a New Britain man died while in the custody of the New Britain Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Columbia St. around 9:45 a.m. on Monday for a report of a "male acting suspiciously - possibly under the influence of narcotics," according to the Inspector General. A toddler was believed to be present at the scene, New Britain police said.

Responding officers found Marcell Felix, 45, on the front porch. Police indicated that Felix was having a medical event by observing his "erratic movements and speech," the Inspector General said.

The Inspector General released a 36-second clip from police body cam footage and officers could be seen trying to stop Felix from climbing on the railing of the front porch. A child could be heard yelling in the background in the video.

Officers then handcuffed and restrained Felix and called for medical personnel, the Inspector General said.

Felix "coded" while in the ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Inspector General added.

No one else was injured during the incident, according to the New Britain Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing.

