New Britain man sentenced to 28 years following crime spree

Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, of New Britain committed 28 armed robberies of convenience stores and six armed car-jackings.

HARTFORD, Conn — A New Britain man was sentenced to 28 years in prison following his conviction on a string of robberies and car-jackings within a four-month period.

Prosecutors said during a crime spree from September 2021 to December 2021, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, of New Britain committed 28 armed robberies of convenience stores and six armed carjackings in addition to other offenses throughout the state.

Despite the FBI's announcement of a $25,000 reward in November 2021 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Velez, he continued committing robberies.

Police found Velez on Dec. 17, 2021, in his car in a parking lot in New Britain. Velez tried to escape by ramming the police cars and he fled on foot. A K9 pursuit ensued and Velez was caught after he tried to steal another car.

Velez has been behind bars since his arrest.

Velez pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The carjacking happened on Sept. 2, 2021, when Velez stole a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee at gunpoint from the driveway of a victim in Southington. Another robbery occurred on Sept. 26, 2021, when Velez robbed a store at Sunoco gas station in Bristol. Velez pistol-whipped the employee and stole money and cigarettes from the store. Another robbery happened on Oct. 7, 2021, when Velez robbed a store at gunpoint at the Citgo gas station in Southington. He pointed a pistol at the store employee and stole money and cigarettes from the store.

