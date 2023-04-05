New Britain police investigate body found on Noble Street

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain police have launched an investigation on Noble Street Thursday morning after finding a deceased person in the area.
Police were called to the area across from Fire Station No. 5 for a person lying in the grass.
After arriving, officers discovered that the person was dead.
This is an active investigation.
No further details were immediately provided.
FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.
