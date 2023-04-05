x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Britain

New Britain police investigate body found on Noble Street

Police were called to the area across from Fire Station No. 5 for a person laying in the grass, and it was later discovered the person was dead.

More Videos

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain police have launched an investigation on Noble Street Thursday morning after finding a deceased person in the area.

Police were called to the area across from Fire Station No. 5 for a person lying in the grass.

After arriving, officers discovered that the person was dead.

This is an active investigation.

No further details were immediately provided.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Before You Leave, Check This Out