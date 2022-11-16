x
New Britain

15-year-old injured after 16-year-old fires gun in New Britain apartment: Police

Officials said a 15-year-old girl from the city was critically injured in the shooting but is in stable condition. Another teen is facing charges in the shooting.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A 16-year-old from New Britain is facing charges after a shooting injured another teenager Tuesday evening, police said. 

New Britain police were called to an apartment on West Pearl Street around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a "disturbance."

When officers got to the apartment, they found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. 

The girl, a New Britain resident, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said she was in critical but stable condition. 

The 16-year-old boy at the scene, also a New Britain resident, was identified as the shooter by police, officials said. The teen was taken into custody without incident and the gun was found by investigators. 

Police said he was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm. 

An order to detain was granted to investigators and the teen was turned over to Hartford Juvenile Detention. 

According to police, both teens were known to each other, and the shooting happened within the apartment. It's unknown at this time if the incident was accidental, officials said.

Anyone having additional information is urged to contact Lt. John Prisavage at (860) 826-3131 or the NBPD Anonymous Tip line at 860 826-3199.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com. 

