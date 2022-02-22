New Britain firefighter death prompts joint investigation between city police, fire departments

Officials said evidence found at the scene of the firefighter's death is what launched the investigation.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — An investigation is underway into the death of a New Britain firefighter, police said.

Matthew Dizney, 36, was found dead in his Southington home on Jan. 26. During the investigation, officials cited "certain evidence" was recovered from the scene.

According to ton New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz, the evidence is now the subject of a joint investigation between the city's police and fire departments.

"As Chief of the Department, I have been instructed by the Mayor to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the highest levels of professionalism continue to be upheld by the NBFD in their service to New Britain’s residents," said Ortiz.

At this time, details surrounding the investigation are unknown.

According to his obituary, Dizney graduated from New Britain High School and attended Southern Connecticut State University. In addition to being a firefighter, he owned and operated Dizney Restoration. He leaves behind two children.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.