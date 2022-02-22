x
New Britain

New Britain firefighter death prompts joint investigation between city police, fire departments

Officials said evidence found at the scene of the firefighter's death is what launched the investigation.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — An investigation is underway into the death of a New Britain firefighter, police said. 

Matthew Dizney, 36, was found dead in his Southington home on Jan. 26. During the investigation, officials cited "certain evidence" was recovered from the scene. 

According to ton New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz, the evidence is now the subject of a joint investigation between the city's police and fire departments. 

"As Chief of the Department, I have been instructed by the Mayor to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the highest levels of professionalism continue to be upheld by the NBFD in their service to New Britain’s residents," said Ortiz. 

At this time, details surrounding the investigation are unknown. 

According to his obituary, Dizney graduated from New Britain High School and attended Southern Connecticut State University. In addition to being a firefighter, he owned and operated Dizney Restoration. He leaves behind two children.

---

