New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announces run for re-election

Stewart was first elected in 2013 and was the youngest person to ever serve in the position.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that she is seeking re-election for the November 2023 election.

The announcement on Twitter came Wednesday morning. In it, she said that the "work's not done just yet."

Stewart, a Republican, was first elected in 2013 at the age of 26, making her the youngest mayor to be elected in the city's history. And she is currently the first woman to be elected for more than one term, having been re-elected three times prior.

Stewart's father, Timothy, was mayor of New Britain from 2003 to 2011.

During her time as mayor, Stewart made it known she was looking for a change in the city and looked to bolster its business growth. Her office reports over 1,400 new businesses have opened in the city during her near-decade-long mayorship.

I’m running for Mayor, New Britain! 💛



Today I filed my candidacy to seek re-election. The work’s not done just yet.



Mark it down, election day is Tuesday November 7, 2023 are you with me? #teamstewart #reelecterin



Donate today: https://t.co/Z4xt6VeCCb pic.twitter.com/jFQ3vqFUfn — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) February 1, 2023

Over the years, Stewart has been recognized as being influential in her city

She was given the Women’s Leadership Award from the Connecticut Republican Party. At the same time, Connecticut Magazine named her one of their “40 Under 40,” and the New Britain City Journal named her their “Person of the Year.”

The Greater New Britain Arts Alliance has also awarded Mayor Stewart “Public Servant of the Year.”

Most recently, Hartford Magazine readers named her Best Politician in Connecticut in 2020.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.