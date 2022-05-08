New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause

All of the money goes straight to school supplies for them and those in need.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood.

On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream.

“We’re back on our feet and trying to have people not hand things to us and just work for it and hopefully we can also be able to help other people,” said Brooke Burby.

With each scoop and each sale, all of the money goes straight to school supplies for them and those in need.

“Every Sunday, we go to the mall and they get to pick a few things off of their list of what they need and then we are back at it the next day,” said Burby.

An innovative business plan is as remarkable as the family behind it.

“I went from having no kids to nine kids in a day,” said Burby.

Often time, people say blood is thicker than water but not in this case.

“In 2019, that’s when everything changed for us. My relationship changed with their father and I ended up taking custody of them,” said Burby.

In 2020, she had to close the doors of her beauty shop because of COVID-19 and move her family from Bristol to New Britain. But even after setbacks, they are making sweet memories at the place they call home.

“It feels nice that people actually care,” said 12-year-old, Jaydah Atkinson.

They are hoping to give another family a sweet treat as well.

“I am hoping that once we hit the goal for ourselves we can help a few other families,” said Burby.

Their family is spreading gratitude and serving ice cream until the end of August on the corner of Brook Street.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

