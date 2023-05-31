Edible distribution at New Britain middle school addressed by principal

The interim principal told parents and guardians to search their child bags on a regular basis to ensure they aren't bringing anything that could be a danger.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The principal at Slade Middle School in New Britain addressed a recent incident on Tuesday where a student gave edibles to other students.

Interim Principal Andrew Mazzei said that administrators were notified that edibles were given out by one student to a small number of students at the school. New Britain police were notified and administrators began an investigation with police.

He emphasized that they have a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use at the school to ensure student's safety.

Also, he urged parents and guardians to search their child bags on a regular basis to ensure they are not bringing anything to school that could be a danger. But, to make sure the child knows it's for their own safety and other safety.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.