Edible distribution at New Britain middle school addressed by principal

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The principal at Slade Middle School in New Britain addressed a recent incident on Tuesday where a student gave edibles to other students.
Interim Principal Andrew Mazzei said that administrators were notified that edibles were given out by one student to a small number of students at the school. New Britain police were notified and administrators began an investigation with police.
He emphasized that they have a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use at the school to ensure student's safety.
Also, he urged parents and guardians to search their child bags on a regular basis to ensure they are not bringing anything to school that could be a danger. But, to make sure the child knows it's for their own safety and other safety.
